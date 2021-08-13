Crime map, Aug. 13, 2021

Crimes reported for July 28, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 3100 block Camino Hermanos

BURGLARY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 44800 block Redwood Avenue

ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 400 block West Pondera Street

THEFT: 42000 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Fallon Drive

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 38100 block 88th Street East

BURGLARY: 11100 block East Avenue R-4

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37600 block Robin Lane

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue R-4 and Cardiff Street

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue Q

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

