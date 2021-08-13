Crimes reported for July 28, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 3100 block Camino Hermanos
BURGLARY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 400 block West Pondera Street
THEFT: 42000 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Fallon Drive
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 38100 block 88th Street East
BURGLARY: 11100 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37600 block Robin Lane
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue R-4 and Cardiff Street
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.