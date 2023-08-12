Crimes reported for July 27-28, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43800 block Moccasin Place
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Cerisa Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Copeland Circle
ASSAULT: Seventh Street East and Avenue K
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 43000 block Seventh Street East
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 45000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 44700 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Coral Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Westridge Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 96th Street East and Avenue S
NEENACH
THEFT: 190th Street West and Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block Hawk Lane
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 41000 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: East Avenue S and Calle Mazatlan
BURGLARY: 36700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 38800 block Fruitridge Court
BURGLARY: 41100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1300 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 40th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Quail Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Avenue R-8
