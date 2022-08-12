Crimes reported for July 27, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 27, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43800 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 47200 block 92nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue B
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue H
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Kildare Street
ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 17th Street East and Orchid Lane
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 18th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R-13
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue S-10
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37500 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.