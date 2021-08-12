Crime map, Aug. 12, 2021

Crimes reported for July 27, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 43900 block Estrella Lane

ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 500 block East Lingard Street

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block 32nd Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44300 block Lively Avenue

THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Kachina Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Nicole Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 90th Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-14

LLANO

ASSAULT: 37100 block 186th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 36500 block Tioga Court

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway

