Crimes reported for July 27, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 43900 block Estrella Lane
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block East Lingard Street
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block Lively Avenue
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Kachina Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Nicole Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 90th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-14
LLANO
ASSAULT: 37100 block 186th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 36500 block Tioga Court
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.