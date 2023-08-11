Crimes reported for July 26, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 42900 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Denmore Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue P
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 3100 block Willowbrook Avenue
ASSAULT: 38100 block Mentor Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 5200 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: Fifth Street West and Commerce Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 42nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Pond Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 121st Street East and Lone Oak Road
PINON HILLS
ROBBERY: 233rd Street East and Highway 138
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
