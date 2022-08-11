Crimes reported for July 26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 16200 block Wells Fargo Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L-6
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 13th Street West
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 43600 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 43100 block Business Center Parkway
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
LLANO
ARSON: 36200 block 173rd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block James Place
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block Chalfont Lane
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue N-4
BURGLARY: 38800 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
