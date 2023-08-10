Crimes reported for Aug. 10, 2023
LANCASTER
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 10:08 am
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42700 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 44400 block Leatherwood Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 20th Street West
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 40100 block 107th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 37700 block Portsmouth Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: East Avenue R and Rotella Street
BURGLARY: 2200 block West Avenue M-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 90th Street East
