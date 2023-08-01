Crimes reported for July 15-16, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 4:22 am
Crimes reported for July 15-16, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 33100 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 215th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40700 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 46000 block 125th Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 15th Street East and Avenue H-12
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block Avenida Del Mar
VEHICLE THEFT: 28th Street West and Sunnyvale Road
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 123rd Street East and Avenue V-10
LLANO
THEFT: 33500 block 185th Street East
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 24400 block West Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Via Verde Avenue
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 300 block Fantasy Street
ASSAULT: 37500 block Torrington Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block Duffel Street
ASSAULT: 39300 block Longhorn Court
ASSAULT: 39400 block Avignon Lane
BURGLARY: 38600 block Landon Avenue
ROBBERY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 6200 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue R-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-8
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-6
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.