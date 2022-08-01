Crimes reported for July 16, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 43800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
RAPE: 10th Street West and Avenue H-14
RAPE: 600 block Trixis Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1700 block East Le Niche Lane
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-3
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36700 block Petra Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3600 block Toscany Court
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
