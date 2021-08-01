Crimes reported for July 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43400 block Vineyard Drive
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 43100 block Business Center Parkway
ROBBERY: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 46700 block Kings Canyon Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Yaffa Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 65th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Desert View Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 41500 block 10th Street West
