Crime map, Aug. 1, 2021

Crimes reported for July 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 43400 block Vineyard Drive

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

BURGLARY: 43100 block Business Center Parkway

ROBBERY: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 46700 block Kings Canyon Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Yaffa Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 65th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 38700 block Desert View Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 41500 block 10th Street West

