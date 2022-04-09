Crimes reported for March 24, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Valiant Street
ASSAULT: 1500 block Torbay Court
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block Coral Drive
BURGLARY: 3800 block West Avenue K-14
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 4300 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Via Ramona
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 400 block Pagosa Court
ASSAULT: 4000 block Saddleback Road
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Conestoga Canyon Road and Calico Way
