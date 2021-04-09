Crime map, April 9, 2021

Crimes reported for March 24, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 17100 block Longmeadow Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44300 block 47th Street West

BURGLARY: 190th Street East and Avenue G

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 8800 block East Nugent Street

HOMICIDE: 1200 block Meadow Circle

RAPE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ROBBERY: Avenue H and Challenger Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J13

THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 40000 block Golfers Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38300 block San Mateo Avenue

THEFT: 38300 block Sierra Grande Avenue

THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 35900 block 42nd Street East

