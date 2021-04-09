Crimes reported for March 24, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block Longmeadow Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44300 block 47th Street West
BURGLARY: 190th Street East and Avenue G
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 8800 block East Nugent Street
HOMICIDE: 1200 block Meadow Circle
RAPE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: Avenue H and Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J13
THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 40000 block Golfers Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block San Mateo Avenue
THEFT: 38300 block Sierra Grande Avenue
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 35900 block 42nd Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.