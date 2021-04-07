Crime map, April 8, 2021

Crimes reported for March 23, 2021

LANCASTER

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-15

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue

THEFT: Cedar Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37800 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: East Avenue R-12 and Cedrela Avenue

ASSAULT: Peonza Lane and Rancho Vista Boulevard

RAPE: 2400 block Swallow Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37600 block Poseidon Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive

THEFT: 38200 block San Mateo Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-4

