Crimes reported for March 23, 2021
LANCASTER
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-15
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
THEFT: Cedar Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37800 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: East Avenue R-12 and Cedrela Avenue
ASSAULT: Peonza Lane and Rancho Vista Boulevard
RAPE: 2400 block Swallow Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37600 block Poseidon Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive
THEFT: 38200 block San Mateo Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-4
