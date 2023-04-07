Crimes reported for March 22, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40700 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-14
BURGLARY: 43800 block 59th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Camran Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Lingard Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue R-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Windtree Circle
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
