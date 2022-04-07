Crimes reported for March 22, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 34400 block Peaceful Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
RAPE: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block West Holguin Street
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 13400 block East Avenue R-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 38400 block 15th Street East
RAPE: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 36th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4900 block Sunburst Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block East Avenue T
