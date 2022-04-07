Crime map, April 7, 2022

Crimes reported for March 22, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 34400 block Peaceful Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue J

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K

RAPE: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2000 block West Holguin Street

THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 13400 block East Avenue R-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 38400 block 15th Street East

RAPE: 38100 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 36th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4900 block Sunburst Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block East Avenue T

