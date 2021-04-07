AV Crime Map, April 7, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for March 22, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44100 block Division Street

ROBBERY: Avenue I and Redwood Avenue

THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-12

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7500 block East Avenue V

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East

