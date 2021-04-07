Crimes reported for March 22, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Division Street
ROBBERY: Avenue I and Redwood Avenue
THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7500 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Jacklin Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.