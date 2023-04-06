Crimes reported for March 21, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 7800 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Avenue H
BURGLARY: 42500 block 42nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block Camran Avenue
THEFT: 44800 block Lorimer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Holguin Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Mahogany Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10000 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block Pictorial Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
