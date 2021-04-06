AV Crime Map, April 6, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for March 21, 2021

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 38500 block San Francisquito Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15700 block Lanfair Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44500 block Date Avenue

ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 23rd Street West

LITTLEROCK

ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Mount Emma Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and East Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 38100 block Desert Hawk Drive

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

RAPE: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.