Crimes reported for March 21, 2021
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 38500 block San Francisquito Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15700 block Lanfair Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44500 block Date Avenue
ROBBERY: 17th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 23rd Street West
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Mount Emma Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38100 block Desert Hawk Drive
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
RAPE: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L
