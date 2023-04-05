Crimes reported for March 20, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for March 20, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 2600 block Harmony Way
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 43800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-6 and Mariposa Drive
BURGLARY: 43300 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 38th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37300 block Newbury Place
ASSAULT: 37500 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Berkshire Drive and Cockney Street
BURGLARY: 35900 block 50th Street East
HOMICIDE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 38400 block 10th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-10
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.