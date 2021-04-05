Crimes reported for March 20, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Joshua Grove Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue L-4 and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-3
ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 42200 block Brittle Bush Drive
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Shadow Crest Drive
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 45700 block Coventry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9800 block East Avenue S-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 5300 block Palais Place
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41700 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
