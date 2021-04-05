Crime map, April 5, 2021

Crimes reported for March 20, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Joshua Grove Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue L-4 and Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-3

ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 42200 block Brittle Bush Drive

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block Shadow Crest Drive

BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 45700 block Coventry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 9800 block East Avenue S-2

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue R-4

BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 5300 block Palais Place

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 41700 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

