Crimes reported for March 18-19, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17100 block East Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 20100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sedona Way
ASSAULT: 44200 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Norberry Street
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 2800 block Minford Street
ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: Elm Avenue and Milling Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT: 1100 block Lightcap Street
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 18th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Elm Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-1
ASSAULT: 36900 block 33rd Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Dunmore Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Barrel Springs Road
BURGLARY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
THEFT: 37700 block Sweetbrush Street
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Old Harold Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sand Palm Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
