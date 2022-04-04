Crime map, April 4, 2022

Crimes reported for March 19, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1700 block Windermere Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue H-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38900 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 42nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.