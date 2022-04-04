Crimes reported for March 19, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block Windermere Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue H-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38900 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 42nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East
