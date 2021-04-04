Crimes reported for March 19, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H-1
ASSAULT: 44000 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT: 5500 block Capella Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Starview Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 6600 block Lasseron Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3500 block Apollo Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
