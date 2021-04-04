Crime map, April 4, 2021

Crimes reported for March 19, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue H-1

ASSAULT: 44000 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue I

THEFT: 5500 block Capella Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Kettering Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Starview Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 6600 block Lasseron Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 3500 block Apollo Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L

