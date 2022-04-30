Crime map, April 30, 2022

Crimes reported for April 14, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 2200 block Garnet Lane

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 44200 block 62nd Street West

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue K-4

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 12000 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block East Avenue T-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Grande Avenue

ASSAULT: 38500 block Sumac Avenue

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Old Harold Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

THEFT: 42200 block 59th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14

