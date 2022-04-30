Crimes reported for April 14, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 2200 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44200 block 62nd Street West
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue K-4
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 12000 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block East Avenue T-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Grande Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Sumac Avenue
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Old Harold Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
THEFT: 42200 block 59th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
