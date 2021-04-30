Crimes reported for April 14, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Avenue N-4
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
HOMICIDE: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Kettering Street
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue J and Beech Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
