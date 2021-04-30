Crime map, April 30, 2021

Crimes reported for April 14, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Avenue N-4

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

HOMICIDE: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

ROBBERY: 700 block West Kettering Street

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue J and Beech Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue Q-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.