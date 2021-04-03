Crime map, April 3, 2021

Crimes reported for March 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block Summit Court

THEFT: 200 block Pillsbury Street

THEFT: 43300 block Edson Avenue

THEFT: 44900 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Grand Cypress Avenue

THEFT: 37400 block Conifer Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 40400 block Maravilla Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue Q-11

