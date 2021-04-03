Crimes reported for March 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block Summit Court
THEFT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 43300 block Edson Avenue
THEFT: 44900 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Grand Cypress Avenue
THEFT: 37400 block Conifer Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40400 block Maravilla Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue Q-11
