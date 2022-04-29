Crimes reported for April 13, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ROBBERY: 33300 block Trailranch Road
LANCASTER
ARSON: 200 block West Newgrove Avenue
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Valiant Street
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Division Street
ASSAULT: East Avenue J and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 3600 block Emerald Lane
BURGLARY: 43500 block Vista Serena Court
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 44500 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block 63rd Street West
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 41800 block Shain Lane
THEFT: 42300 block Aaron Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block Beacon Lane
THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 41900 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 5100 block Batris Lane
