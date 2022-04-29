Crime map, April 29, 2022

Crimes reported for April 13, 2022

AGUA DULCE

ROBBERY: 33300 block Trailranch Road

LANCASTER

ARSON: 200 block West Newgrove Avenue

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Valiant Street

ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43700 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Division Street

ASSAULT: East Avenue J and Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 3600 block Emerald Lane

BURGLARY: 43500 block Vista Serena Court

BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 44500 block Fig Avenue

ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block 63rd Street West

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 41800 block Shain Lane

THEFT: 42300 block Aaron Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue L

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block Beacon Lane

THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 41900 block 50th Street West

THEFT: 5100 block Batris Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.