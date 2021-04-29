Crimes reported for April 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue H-15 and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 43600 block Fig Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.