Crime map, April 29, 2021

Crimes reported for April 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Rodin Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: Avenue H-15 and Kingtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 43600 block Fig Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Oldfield Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

