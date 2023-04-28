Crimes reported for April 12, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3900 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 400 block West Carson Mesa Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40600 block 154th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44200 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1300 block Camran Avenue
BURGLARY: 2700 block East Lingard Street
BURGLARY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue E-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 33rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block Sunny Lane
ASSAULT: 37300 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 39300 block Bastille Lane
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 4000 block East Avenue R-12
ROBBERY: 38400 block 10th Place East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
