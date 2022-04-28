Crime map, April 28, 2022

Crimes reported for April 12, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 42900 block 19th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 43900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 6100 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H and Kingtree Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 38100 block 88th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive

ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 10th Street East and East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

