Crimes reported for April 12, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42900 block 19th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 6100 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H and Kingtree Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 38100 block 88th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 10th Street East and East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
