AV CrimeMap, April 28, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for April 12, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue

ASSAULT: 1600 block Holguin Street

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44000 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 3800 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block East Kettering Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-2

ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court

ROBBERY: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue M-2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.