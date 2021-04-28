Crimes reported for April 12, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 3800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block East Kettering Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-2
ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court
ROBBERY: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue M-2
