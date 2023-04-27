Crimes reported for April 11, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 32200 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1900 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Stephanie Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block Woodgate Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9600 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 5400 block Essex Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
