Crimes reported for April 11, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Avenue K-10
ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44000 block Coral Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
