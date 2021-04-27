AV Crime Map, April 27, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for April 11, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue

ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 3100 block West Avenue K-10

ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44000 block Coral Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.