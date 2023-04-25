Crimes reported for April 10, 2023
Crimes reported for April 10, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 32200 block Syracuse Avenue
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
BURGLARY: 33600 block Red Rover Mine Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42900 block Lemonwood Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44300 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 45600 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Ivyton Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Sancroft Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 82nd Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
