Crime map, April 26, 2021

Crimes reported for April 10, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39800 block 145th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 4700 block Jade Court

ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block 47th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway

THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court

THEFT: 500 block East Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45900 block Foxtail Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36900 block Auburn Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block 21st Street East

ASSAULT: 41500 block Jacaranda Street

ASSAULT: 4900 block Pacifica Avenue

BURGLARY: 38900 block 10th Street West

RAPE: 38000 block Bee Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37600 block Del Mar Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.