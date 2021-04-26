Crimes reported for April 10, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39800 block 145th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 4700 block Jade Court
ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block 47th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court
THEFT: 500 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block East Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45900 block Foxtail Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36900 block Auburn Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block 21st Street East
ASSAULT: 41500 block Jacaranda Street
ASSAULT: 4900 block Pacifica Avenue
BURGLARY: 38900 block 10th Street West
RAPE: 38000 block Bee Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37600 block Del Mar Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.