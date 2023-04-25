Crimes reported for April 8-9, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 2300 block Malia Court
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue O
BURGLARY: 40300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-13
BURGLARY: 42900 block Business Center Parkway
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43600 block 16th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43600 block La Paz Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Poplar Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Lancaster Road and Munz Ranch Road
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37200 block 100th Street East
LLANO
THEFT: 17300 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Wildrose Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5700 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Pacifica Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Frontier Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block East Avenue R-4
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block Summer Lane
