Crimes reported for April 9, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 140th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 45000 block Palm Lane
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-7
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 41500 block Sandalwood Place
THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue S-1
ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Pond Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Casa Grande Avenue
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block 18th Street East
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.