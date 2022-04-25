Crime map, April 25, 2022

Crimes reported for April 9, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 140th Street East and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 45000 block Palm Lane

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-7

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 41500 block Sandalwood Place

THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue S-1

ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue

ASSAULT: 38500 block Pond Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Casa Grande Avenue

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block 18th Street East

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

