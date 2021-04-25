Crime map, April 25, 2021

Crimes reported for April 9, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40300 block 177th Street East

THEFT: 15600 block Sweetaire Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 200th Street East and Avenue H

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Topaz Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block West Avenue K

THEFT: Blazing Star Street and Golding Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-13

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14

ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza

BURGLARY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Purple Sage Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

PEARBLOSSOM

BURGLARY: 33900 block 121st Street East

