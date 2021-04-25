Crimes reported for April 9, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 177th Street East
THEFT: 15600 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 200th Street East and Avenue H
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Topaz Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: Blazing Star Street and Golding Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-13
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza
BURGLARY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Purple Sage Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 33900 block 121st Street East
