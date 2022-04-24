Crimes reported for April 8, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
RAPE: 39400 block 167th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42500 block La Gabriella Drive
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue
BURGLARY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
LLANO
BURGLARY: 26100 block East Avenue U-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 37200 block 37th Street East
THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37800 block Birch Tree Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 55th Street West and Avenue L-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.