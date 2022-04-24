Crime map, April 24, 2022

Crimes reported for April 8, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

RAPE: 39400 block 167th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42500 block La Gabriella Drive

ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block West Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue

BURGLARY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 43500 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

LLANO

BURGLARY: 26100 block East Avenue U-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 37200 block 37th Street East

THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37800 block Birch Tree Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 55th Street West and Avenue L-2

