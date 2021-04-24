Crimes reported for April 8, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street West and Avenue B
ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue D
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-12
BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Table Mountain Road
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
