AV CrimeMap, April 24, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for April 8, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 50th Street West and Avenue B

ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue D

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-12

BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44600 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and East Avenue Q-4

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block Table Mountain Road

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

