Crime map, April 23, 2022

Crimes reported for April 7, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2200 block Cypress Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block 12th Street West

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 43600 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 2300 block Pecos Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Kerrick Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way

LITTLEROCK

ARSON: 7600 block East Avenue V

ASSAULT: 36400 block Colcord Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block Cheetah Way

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 36800 block Benedict Court

ASSAULT: 39000 block Palm Tree Way

ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-11

ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Sunnyvale Street

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 5700 block Bulford Place

