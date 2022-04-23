Crimes reported for April 7, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 43600 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2300 block Pecos Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Kerrick Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 7600 block East Avenue V
ASSAULT: 36400 block Colcord Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block Cheetah Way
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 36800 block Benedict Court
ASSAULT: 39000 block Palm Tree Way
ASSAULT: 4700 block East Avenue R-11
ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Sunnyvale Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 5700 block Bulford Place
