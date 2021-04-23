Crimes reported for April 7, 2021
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
ROBBERY: 12600 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17300 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1700 block Bow Way
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45500 block Spahn Lane
BURGLARY: 50300 block 60th Street West
BURGLARY: Fifth Street East and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 45100 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11500 block Hampel Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue Q
ROBBERY: 29th Place East and Short Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Taintor Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
