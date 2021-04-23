Crime map, April 23, 2021

Crimes reported for April 7, 2021

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Sierra Highway

AGUA DULCE

ROBBERY: 12600 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17300 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane

ASSAULT: 1700 block Bow Way

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 45500 block Spahn Lane

BURGLARY: 50300 block 60th Street West

BURGLARY: Fifth Street East and Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-4

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 45100 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 11500 block Hampel Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue Q

ROBBERY: 29th Place East and Short Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Taintor Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

