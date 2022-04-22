Crime map, April 22, 2022

Crimes reported for April 6, 2022

LAKE HUGHES

BURGLARY: 24300 block Pine Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-6

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 2300 block Pecos Court

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 43700 block Canterbury Street

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Date Avenue

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue R-12

LLANO

BURGLARY: 190th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 4100 block La Jolla Drive

ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 38700 block 11th Street East

RAPE: 38500 block 10th Place East

THEFT: 2000 block Sandstone Court

THEFT: 39400 block Chantilly Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue S

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.