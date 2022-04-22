Crimes reported for April 6, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 24300 block Pine Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-6
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2300 block Pecos Court
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 43700 block Canterbury Street
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Date Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue R-12
LLANO
BURGLARY: 190th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block La Jolla Drive
ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 38700 block 11th Street East
RAPE: 38500 block 10th Place East
THEFT: 2000 block Sandstone Court
THEFT: 39400 block Chantilly Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue S
