Crimes reported for April 6, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 180th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 800 block Desert Calico Drive
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 240th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block Vianna Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Avenida Vista Verde
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
