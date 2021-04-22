Crime map, April 22, 2021

Crimes reported for April 6, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 180th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 800 block Desert Calico Drive

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 240th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block Vianna Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Avenida Vista Verde

VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.