Crimes reported for April 5, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for April 5, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
ASSAULT: 13800 block East Avenue G-6
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43200 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue J-7
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 44300 block Moccasin Place
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue J-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue H-8
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42600 block Eighth Street West
THEFT: 43700 block Santa Rosa Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Benald Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue Q-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4300 block Elena Place
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.