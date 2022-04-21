Crimes reported for April 5, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42600 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43900 block Estrella Lane
BURGLARY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44000 block Coral Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Bravo Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Calston Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Caboose Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 65th Street East and Avenue R-8
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 40100 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Aspencade Court
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 38th Street West and Balmont Street
ASSAULT: 42400 block 60th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L
