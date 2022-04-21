Crime map, April 21, 2022

Crimes reported for April 5, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 42600 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43900 block Estrella Lane

BURGLARY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44000 block Coral Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Bravo Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Calston Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Caboose Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4

ROBBERY: 65th Street East and Avenue R-8

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 40100 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Aspencade Court

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 38th Street West and Balmont Street

ASSAULT: 42400 block 60th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L

