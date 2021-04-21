AV CrimeMap, April 21, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for April 5, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 27th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue K-14

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9400 block East Avenue T-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 5500 block Cisero Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Fifth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block Becky Lane

THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38500 block Pond Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Giavon Street

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

