Crimes reported for April 5, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue K-14
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9400 block East Avenue T-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5500 block Cisero Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block Becky Lane
THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Pond Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Giavon Street
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.