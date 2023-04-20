Crimes reported for April 4, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for April 4, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block Caldonia Court
ASSAULT: 500 block Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44400 block Avenida del Sol
BURGLARY: 44900 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9600 block East Avenue Q-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5
ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court
ASSAULT: 37200 block Dawson Drive
ROBBERY: 3400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-4 and Palm Vista Avenue
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.