Crimes reported for April 4, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 17100 block East Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 42600 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 43900 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Laurie Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block Pagosa Court
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.