Crime map, April 20, 2022

Crimes reported for April 4, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 17100 block East Avenue J

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 45200 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue

BURGLARY: 42600 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 43900 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Laurie Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 17th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 300 block Pagosa Court

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

