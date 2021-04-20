AV Crime Map, April 20, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for April 4, 2021

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 31700 block Diamond View Lane

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Birchtree Avenue

ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8

THEFT: Beech Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-15 and Ringstem Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37600 block Vintage Drive

ASSAULT: 5800 block Blue Sage Drive

RAPE: 37300 block Cambridge Lane

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block West Avenue K-14

