Crimes reported for April 4, 2021
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 31700 block Diamond View Lane
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Birchtree Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8
THEFT: Beech Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-15 and Ringstem Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Vintage Drive
ASSAULT: 5800 block Blue Sage Drive
RAPE: 37300 block Cambridge Lane
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block West Avenue K-14
